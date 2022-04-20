April 20, 2022 - American Veteran Properties recently added new agent Phillip Smith to its team of seasoned real estate professionals.
Before becoming a realtor, Smith was a U.S. Army soldier whose last duty station was Fort Stewart in Hinesville. He and his family are no strangers to moving, having relocated four times over the course of his military career when Smith was assigned to posts in Tennessee, California, Hawaii and, finally, in Coastal Georgia. Given his decades of service, Smith is very familiar with the ways in which VA benefits – such as Basic Housing Allowance and VA loans – can be successfully utilized to maximize returns. He’s ready to put his knowledge in both sectors to work for AVP’s clients and looks forward to continuing to serve the community.
“Rest assured, as your realtor, I will strive to ensure you not only have a fulfilling experience, but I’ll also help educate you on your military benefits so you can make the best possible decisions. This is the way for me to continue my service and dedication to the military,” Smith said. “I have all the resources to help ease families into their new community. I also have the knowledge and resources to help you as a service member, past or present, utilize your military benefits when buying your home. I look forward to helping our clients find their next home! We’ve got you covered.”
AVP owner and CEOEric Lukkarinen was a soldier himself in the U.S. Army until 2001. After completing his service, he was a Realtor for 20 years, amassing sales experience with a concentration in buyer and seller residential transactions. Like Smith,Lukkarinen loved serving his country, but always had an eye on the futureand an entrepreneurial inclination, which drove him to officiallylaunch AVP last year.
With his team, Lukkarinen teaches military veterans how to take advantage of their benefits to make their families comfortable while building upward mobility and growing their personal wealth. It’s an extremely important concept that, if utilized correctly, can greatly improve a service member’s quality of life and set them up for a nice life following their exit from the military, according to Lukkarinen.
“We’re really happy to have Phil on board with us at American Veteran Properties. As brothers in service, I know that we share the same values and work ethic. I’m confident Phil will work hard to ensure his clients have wonderful experiences when buying, selling, and renting homes with our company, and I know he prioritizes the care and preservation of families, just like the rest of my team,” Lukkarinen said.
American Veteran Properties offers the highest quality advice and support for military members to make the best decision for themselves and their families, in addition to helping military members enjoy homeownership while building and growing personal wealth. For more information, visit americanveteranproperties.com, call 912-385-3000, email sales@americanveteranproperties.com or visit them on social media.
