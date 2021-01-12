January 12, 2021 - Ray Spangler has joined Barge Design Solutions, Inc. (Barge) as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).
Spangler joins Barge after 25 years with Verizon Wireless where he has led cross-functional teams in enterprise architecture, resource integration, process automation, and network design, including the most recent deployment of 5G. As CTO at Barge, Spangler will help create a shared technology vision alongside our market and practice leaders, develop and implement strategic technology plans in support of the vision, and expand our use of applied technologies both internally and externally.
Shannon Lambert, Chief Operating Officer, shares, “As IT networks move to become the next ‘utility’ and network connectivity is engrained into everything we imagine, Spangler’s experience and expertise will position us to identify new possibilities for how we develop and deploy technologies that create value to our clients, differentiate us in the marketplace, and expand our client portfolio into the telecommunication sector.”
Barge Design Solutions, Inc., is an engineering and architecture firm with diverse in-house multi-disciplinary practice areas. The employee-owned company is 400+ people strong and serves clients nationwide from multiple U.S. locations. Barge is ranked No. 161 on Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2020 Top 500 Design Firms list, No. 229 on Architectural Records Top 300 Architecture Firms list, and is a certified Great Place To Work®. Learn more at bargedesign.com, and stay connected with them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
