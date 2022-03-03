March 3, 2022 - Colliers | Savannah recently announced that Rhonda Allen has joined the company as Director of Property Management. “We’re excited to have Rhonda join our company and lead our growing property management business,” said Ashley Smith, SIOR, CCIM Managing Partner at Colliers | Savannah. “She has a great deal of experience, having managed multiple property types across the Southeast for both private and institutional owners.”
Rhonda has over 20 years of property management experience and was previously with InvenTrust Properties which owns and manages over 10.8 million square feet. She is experienced in overseeing the operations of all types of commercial space, budgeting, accounts receivable and accounts payable, NOI growth and construction management all with a focus on tenant retention. Rhonda relocated to Savannah from Chattanooga and is originally from New Orleans.
“We are very proud of our entire property management team, which now includes 5 professionals handling over 5.3million SF of office, industrial and retail properties. We look forward to continuing to grow our portfolio and Rhonda will be an integral part of that growth,” stated David Sink, SIOR, a partner with Colliers | Savannah.
