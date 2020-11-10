November 10, 2020 - Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties recently added Rhonda Pulte to their real estate team.
Rhonda Pulte was born and raised in Ohio but spent most of her young adult life in Chicago. She received her undergraduate degree in Marketing from Ball State University in Indiana, and her graduate degree in System Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology. After living in many places, she decided to settle down in Savannah, Georgia. Upon visiting, she fell in love with its hospitality and southern charm and never wanted to leave. She is now a proud resident in the historic district of downtown Savannah.
Rhonda has worked for many years in finance and IT. Upon moving to Savannah, she decided to make a change to follow her passion for real estate. Her finance background along with real estate investing experience give her a unique perspective on buying and selling real estate. Rhonda acquired her real estate sales license to help guide others through the home buying, selling and investing process. During this time, she also received her home stager certification from IAP College.
Rhonda is excited and passionate to show people the amazing real estate opportunities in the Georgia Coastal Empire. She is a proud member of the Women’s Council of Realtors and the Savannah Downtown Neighborhood Association. When she is not working you can find her volunteering at one of many animal rescue charities, spending time on the beach, or walking around downtown Savannah with her husband and dogs.
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties is the number 3 Weichert affiliate in the nation. The company has five offices in Hilton Head, Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie/Sun City and Savannah.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, contact Joe or Karen Ryan at 843-341-3700 or visit www.weichertcp.com.
