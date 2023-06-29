June 29, 2023 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently added veteran Realtor® and one of Atlanta’s top producers, Rick Hamilton, to their team. As he jumps into the Beaufort market, Hamilton will continue his expertise in marketing for owners, and in leading buyers to find homes, lots, land, or new homes throughout the region.
Experienced and award-winning Realtor since 2004, Hamilton has also owned and operated rental property since 1985. While in Atlanta he was very involved in the community, serving as the Vice President of the Buckhead Business Association, the President of Rivers Edge HOA, and a Docent for the Peachtree Greenway.
Originally from Philadelphia, Hamilton received his Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce and Engineering Sciences from Drexel University. While in Washington, DC, he earned his MBA in Information Systems Management from George Washington University. Throughout his career, he also sold mainframes to the White House and to the Department of Interior, and long-haul fiber optic circuits to the Pentagon to connect to bases around the country. Hamilton also installed some of the first computers on every Native American reservation in the United States. Hamilton created his own successful companies to sell AutoCAD and CRM systems to Federal agencies and private contractors around Washington.
