June 28, 2023 - Parker’s recently hired oil and gas distribution veteran Ricky A. John as Vice President of Fuel. In his new position at Parker’s, John creates, oversees and identifies actions to execute the strategic vision of the Parker’s fuel department while enhancing growth through a balanced focus on customers, team members, processes and market share. John works closely with Parker’s executive leaders to support the company’s strategic expansion across the Southeastern United States.
An innovative and respected fuel supply chain professional, John brings more than 20 years of experience in commercial downstream oil and gas distribution, petroleum products trading, supply chain logistics and strategic transformational change management to his new role at Parker’s. Before joining Parker’s, he served as the Director of Sales and Business Development at Sunoco, LP, where he directed national expansion efforts, developed hundreds of new client relationships and oversaw commercial support functions for the company’s 8 billion gallons of annual fuel distribution to commercial customers and distributors across 36 states.
