September 27, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has added Sales Associate Sarah Brooke Sandin to the firm. In her new role, Sandin continues the Seabolt tradition of providing exceptional client service to Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering insight into the local market while leveraging the firm’s luxury network affiliations.

“Sarah Brooke brings a creative flair to luxury real estate that our clients will appreciate,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “We warmly welcome her to our highly accomplished team of professionals at Seabolt Real Estate.” 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.