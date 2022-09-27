September 27, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, has added Sales Associate Sarah Brooke Sandin to the firm. In her new role, Sandin continues the Seabolt tradition of providing exceptional client service to Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering insight into the local market while leveraging the firm’s luxury network affiliations.
“Sarah Brooke brings a creative flair to luxury real estate that our clients will appreciate,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “We warmly welcome her to our highly accomplished team of professionals at Seabolt Real Estate.”
A successful artist and entrepreneur, Sandin has worked in the local real estate field since 2016 and brings an artist’s passion for interior design as well as insight into the construction and renovation process to assist buyers and sellers. She started her real estate career as an investor, project manager and consultant, which naturally evolved into her becoming a licensed real estate agent.
In addition to serving as a sales associate at Seabolt Real Estate, Sandin is the co-owner of The Stables Savannah, an art studio and gallery in Savannah, Ga., which provides a space for professional artists to gather. She currently resides in Savannah’s historic Isle of Hope neighborhood.
Originally from California, Sandin has a background in art direction, set design and building, production and performance art. This wide range of professional experience has instilled a unique set of skills that help her work with buyers and sellers. She has an eye for staging homes and a vision for fun projects. Hailing from a family of tradesmen and experts in their crafts, Sandin grew up in and around construction zones, which gives her deep knowledge about historic as well as contemporary homes in Savannah.
At Seabolt Real Estate, Sandin leverages her creative talent to help sellers stage their homes for success and to assist buyers in discovering the potential in historic and contemporary properties throughout the greater Savannah area.
