February 1, 2021 - Parker's recently hired Sarah Sullivan to support the company's growth and continued expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
An experienced financial expert, Sarah Sullivan joins Parker’s after serving as Executive Assistant at Ele and the Chef Restaurant Group in Savannah, Ga., where she provided administrative and management support to 11 restaurants and their managers. Sullivan brings five years of experience in financial reporting, bank reconciliation, accounts receivable, accounts payable and payroll administration to her new position and previously worked at Stein Accounting and Potter Construction in Savannah, Ga. As the Financial Services Manager at Parker’s, Sullivan analyzes financial data, assets and budgets, establishes reporting processes and maintains relationships with key business and investment partners. Originally from Tampa, Fla., Sullivan was honored with the President’s Call to Service Award for her volunteer work and currently resides on Talahi Island, Ga.
Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga. to an award-winning, 68-store company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina, serving delicious, award-winning Southern-inspired Parker’s Kitchen food that’s made from scratch on-site. Parker’s was recently named the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, which is the convenience store industry’s highest honor, and was voted one of America’s top 10 gas station brands by USA TODAY readers.
