June 23, 2023 - Outside Brands has appointed Sarah Tillman as their Chief Financial Officer.
Tillman began her financial career working at banks in Ohio and Michigan. After moving to Hilton Head with her husband in 1986, she landed the job of VP of Finance at the Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce. Tillman then started working in public accounting with Ogletree Johnson & Co. and received her CPA license while pregnant with her third child. Tillman and her husband then opened a public accounting firm in 2000 and, in 2010, moved back into private practice. She began working for Outside Brands in January of 2020 and has been appointed as the CFO of the company.
“I enjoy working at Outside with Mike Overton and the rest of the team as we are all encouraged to harness our passions to make exceptional experiences for our guests – while staying profitable!” said Tillman.
The award-winning adventure team of Outside Brands™ offers uniquely crafted guided experiences in Hilton Head and Palmetto Bluff, SC, Savannah, GA, and beyond. From humble beginnings as a windsurfing school in 1979, Outside Brands has grown into a dynamic four-division business with operations in South Carolina and Georgia. Driven by a mission to enrich lives by connecting people to exceptional places, products and experiences, Outside offers fully customized group travel services, team building programs, activities, and specialty retail.
