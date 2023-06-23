Tillman_Headshot.png

June 23, 2023 - Outside Brands has appointed Sarah Tillman as their Chief Financial Officer.

Tillman began her financial career working at banks in Ohio and Michigan. After moving to Hilton Head with her husband in 1986, she landed the job of VP of Finance at the Hilton Head Island Chamber of Commerce. Tillman then started working in public accounting with Ogletree Johnson & Co. and received her CPA license while pregnant with her third child. Tillman and her husband then opened a public accounting firm in 2000 and, in 2010, moved back into private practice. She began working for Outside Brands in January of 2020 and has been appointed as the CFO of the company.

