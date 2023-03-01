March 1, 2023 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the addition of Realtor® Savannah Rubio. After years of experience in the Atlanta/East Cobb market, Savannah is eager to bring her knowledge and passion for real estate to our region. As Realtor®, Savannah will communicate with clients to understand property needs and preferences, negotiate with buyers and sellers with efficiency and transparency to maximize profits and maintain client satisfaction, educate clients on the sales and buying processes, and advise buyers on making decisions
In addition to real estate, Savannah also has experience in outside sales and marketing. After spending more than five years cultivating relationships in the sales and marketing world, she began investing her time and energy into helping people buy and sell the homes they love most in the Atlanta area. With an entrepreneurial spirit, she also started a business with her dad in 2017, called Krackers, a flavorful cracker company that is still thriving today. She has a Marketing degree from Kennesaw State University.
