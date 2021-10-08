October 8, 2021 - Seimitsu Corp. recently announced that Scott C. Scheidt has joined the Savannah-based business specializing in IT services and high-speed broadband fiber as chief security officer. As head of the Seimitsu TrueSecure Fusion Team, Scheidt is responsible for promoting positive security behaviors and work practices in risk management and mitigation, physical security, and cybersecurity.
“We are fortunate to have Scott as the newest member of our family business,” said Seimitsu “Sam” Cook, who founded the company with his wife, Cindy, nearly 40 years ago. “He brings vast experience as a military veteran with training and work in weapons of mass destruction, all-source intelligence operations, electronic warfare, and cyber operations, along with numerous cyber certifications in the business arena. He has already proven to be a great asset to our firm as the architect of our new cybersecurity stack.”
Scheidt retired as a Lieutenant Colonel after a 27-year military career. The Bryan County, Georgia native graduated from Bryan County High School and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Armstrong Atlantic State University (now known as Georgia Southern University, Armstrong Campus), a master’s degree in business administration from Touro University, and a Master of Science in cybersecurity technology from the University of Maryland Global Campus. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in cybersecurity from Trident University. Certified in cyber security operations, network forensics analysis, incident response, and disaster response and recovery, Scheidt is also a part-time adjunct professor and teaches cyber warfare-related courses to include network defense and countermeasures, computer forensics, and ethical hacking and penetration testing.
“I am truly excited to be given this opportunity by Seimitsu, Corp.,” said Scheidt. “It is rewarding to be working in a culture which encourages and promotes positive security behaviors and work practices in risk management and mitigation, physical security, and cybersecurity for themselves and their clients.”
As leader of the Seimitsu TrueSecure Fusion Team, Scheidt’s responsibilities include supporting sales teams, organization leadership, management teams, and assisting clients in vetting potential systems or service acquisitions from a security operations and compliance standpoint. He also oversees policy standards and implementation strategies.
