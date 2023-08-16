August 16, 2023 - Seimitsu Corp. has announced that Scott Cunningham has joined the Savannah-based Telecommunications company specializing in fiber based high-speed broadband and IT services as its chief investment officer. Cunningham will be taking point on leading investments for Seimitsu’s expansion in the Southeast. 

“Scott’s two decades of capital markets experience and having worked with institutional investors on multiple projects will be an incredible asset and we look forward to having him onboard,” said Seimitsu chief operating officer Keith Fletcher. 

