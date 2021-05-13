May 13, 2021 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Cora Bett Thomas Realty recently announced the hiring of Scott McClendon as Realtor. In this role, McClendon helps clients buy and sell properties; advising them on market conditions and providing personalized guidance along the way.
Currently a full time Transportation Manager for J.B. Hunt, where he manages over sixty drivers and hundreds of deliveries each week to Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, McClendon proudly adds realtor to his resume. With a passion for real estate, and the reason he moved to Savannah, he’s excited to pursue this dream and help clients find their next home in the Lowcountry.
McClendon graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Business Administration; triple majoring in Logistics, Operations Management, and Marketing. While in school, he also worked for a property management company (PMG Rentals) which sparked his interest and education in property management and real estate.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.