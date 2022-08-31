August 31, 2022 - Parker’s has announced that Senior Director of Information Technology (IT) Scott Smith has been named a “Future Leader in Convenience” by Convenience Store News for his impressive professional achievements. Smith is one of 33 industry professionals age 35 and younger who are being honored in 2022.

“Scott is one of the most uplifting, optimistic people I have ever worked with,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “A quintessential team player, Scott understands that technology is key to our success at Parker’s and strives to make technology a priority in everything we do.”

