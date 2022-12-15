December 15, 2022 - Colliers | Savannah recently announced that Sheila Soltow has joined the company as a Property Manager. The property management team now consists of 6 professionals handling over 11 million SF of office, industrial and retail properties.
“We are excited to have Sheila join our team," said Rhonda Allen, Director of Property Management at Colliers | Savannah. "Given the substantial growth that we’ve experienced this year as well as the anticipated growth for 2023, expanding the property management department is a critical next step for us. The knowledge and skillset that Sheila possesses will provide the additional support necessary to continue to grow our portfolio.”
