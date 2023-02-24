February 24, 2023 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the addition of Shelley S. Smith as Realtor®. Well-known Savannah artist and former business owner, Shelley is eager to jump into real estate. She is taking the same successful approach she has had in all of her previous ventures, using her creativity, curiosity, and customer-first approach to assist her clients in buying and selling real estate. 

A lifetime artist, photographer, writer, caterer, welder, and sculptor, you may know Smith for her work that has appeared twice on the cover of South Magazine. If not through this, she is also the former owner and creator of Venus de Milo-a wine bar (opened in 2000), Eos Restaurant (opened in 2006), Sol Restaurant (opened in 2007) and Athena Art Gallery – Savannah (opened in 1996). She graduated with a Bachelor's degree from Rhodes College, in Memphis, Tennessee and then later attended Savannah College of Art and Design for graduate level courses in photography. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.