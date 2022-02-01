February 1, 2022 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, recently welcomed Sales Associate Spencer Hancock Lindley to the firm. In her new role, Lindley continues the Seabolt tradition of providing exceptional client service to Savannah-area buyers and sellers, offering insight into the local market while leveraging the firm’s luxury network affiliations.
“Spencer is a real rising star in Savannah-area real estate, and we’re especially pleased to welcome her to the Seabolt family,” said Broker Elaine Seabolt. “She is a dynamic young professional who is an excellent addition to our growing team of agents.”
Lindley excels at representing buyers and sellers with their residential real estate needs. Prior to joining Seabolt Real Estate, she worked as a Savannah-area Realtor for more than four years, assisting a wide range of clients, including first-time homebuyers, investment property owners and luxury property buyers. During that time, her transactions totaled nearly $10 million.
A Savannah native, Lindley earned a B.S. in Public Relations with a minor in Marketing from Georgia Southern University in 2017. She offers deep knowledge of Savannah’s real estate market, marketing and public relations to her clients and currently lives in Savannah’s historic Isle of Hope neighborhood.
Since 2006, Seabolt Real Estate has raised the standard for luxury real estate in Savannah, Ga., representing buyers and sellers at every price point. Built on a legacy of integrity and a commitment to exceeding client expectations, Seabolt Real Estate boasts an accomplished team of agents who understand that buying a home is one of the most important decisions a person will make over the course of their life. The firm works to earn client trust, one transaction at a time.
Under the leadership of founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt, Seabolt Real Estate has garnered the respect of clients across Georgia and around the world. Privately owned but affiliated with all major global networks, Seabolt Real Estate has had numerous properties featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Mansion Global, HGTV and other top media outlets.
