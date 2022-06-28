June 28, 2022 - RealTrends recently recognized Staci Donegan, an award-winning Associate Broker at Seabolt Real Estate in Savannah, Ga., as the #5 real estate agent in Georgia and included her on the company’s 2022 list of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. Donegan is the only Savannah real estate professional included on the prestigious top 10 list for Georgia and is ranked among the top 1.5% of 1.6 million real estate professionals in the United States.
“I’m incredibly honored to be included on the RealTrends list of America’s Best Real Estate Professionals for 2022,” said Donegan. “I love working with buyers and sellers and showcasing all that Savannah has to offer.”
In order to qualify as a RealTrends America’s Best Real Estate Professional, an individual agent must close at least 50 residential transactions or secure $20 million in closed sales volume. In 2021, Donegan closed 79 transactions and sold a record $97,341,630 in residential real estate.
Donegan has been consistently ranked by the Savannah Multi-list Corporation (MLS) as the #1 individual full-service agent for the Savannah MLS region, which includes Chatham, Bryan and Effingham County. She was also the overall #1 agent in Chatham County and the overall #1 agent in the National Landmark District for 2021, based on sales volume.
“Staci is truly an exceptional real estate agent who consistently exceeds client expectations, offering personalized service and deep market knowledge for buyers and sellers across the Savannah area,” said Seabolt Real Estate founder and Broker in Charge Elaine Seabolt. “We’re thrilled that Staci has earned this national honor and are delighted that she’s part of our accomplished team at Seabolt Real Estate.”
A three-time member of the invitational Christie’s International Real Estate Masters Circle, Donegan is known for her market expertise, uncompromising integrity, data-driven market analysis and strong negotiation skills. A former financial and business consultant, she brings a business-oriented a4pproach to real estate and leads a team of public relations, marketing and social media experts.
Earlier in her career, Donegan worked in accounting, finance and account management at The Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta and served as a Certified Public Accountant in the audit department at PriceWaterhouse Coopers. She also served as a controller for the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) and as chief of staff in the college’s Office of the President. She attended Clemson University and the University of Delaware and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Active in the community, Donegan currently serves on the board of directors for the Savannah Philharmonic and the Downtown Neighborhood Association and is the treasurer of the Downtown Garden Club of Savannah and a sustaining member of the Junior League of Savannah. She is also a member of Wesley Monumental United Methodist Church, the Telfair Museum of Art Directors’ Circle, the Savannah Philharmonic Composers’ Circle and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce.

