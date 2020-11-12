November 12, 2020 - Local IT managed services provider Infinity, Inc. recently added Stephanie Boaz to the Design Desk. Her responsibilities in this role include using technical specifications and comparing available prices to build quotes with the best value for client hardware and services.
Boaz comes to Infinity after working in sales at South Magazine. She also previously worked for Nine Line Apparel for three years where she focused on IT services related to process improvement and data integration.
Infinity CEO Chuck Brown says, “Working at the Design Desk is a challenging, fast-paced role. It requires someone who is detail-oriented, who can keep up with quickly changing information, and who can communicate well with our clients to get them what they need at the best possible value. We are excited to welcome Stephanie to this position.”
A Savannah native, Boaz is a graduate of Calvary Day School and attended Georgia Southern University. She is currently a board member for Fight the War Within Foundation.
