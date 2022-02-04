February 4, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group recently announced the hiring of Stefanie W. Culbreth as Realtor. She joins the team with over five years of real estate experience and will continue to guide home buyers and sellers through the process, while also advising her clients on market trends.
Culbreth previously worked as a Realtor for Southbridge Greater Savannah Realty, where she lived at the time, prior to moving to the Landings. Originally from Brunswick, Georgia, she has called Savannah home for over two decades and is excited to continue helping others find their forever home here. She has a passion for tennis, plays on several teams, is the President of Savannah Tennis League and the President of the Landings Women’s Tennis League.
Culbreth has a 16 year old son, and now that he is grown, she looks forward to investing her time into her clients and growing her real estate business. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group looks forward to bringing her experience to their growing team.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
