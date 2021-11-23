November 23, 2021 - Seabolt Real Estate, the coastal Georgia affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, recently added Taavo Roos to the firm as President of New Construction and Project Development. In his new role, Roos specializes in selling new construction and high-end homes throughout the greater Savannah area, with a particular focus on the National Historic Landmark District and the islands.
“We’re delighted to welcome Taavo Roos, one of Savannah’s most accomplished real estate professionals, to Seabolt Real Estate in this very important role,” said founder and Broker Elaine Seabolt. “Taavo brings an extremely impressive track record and deep working knowledge of high-end real estate to our experienced team of agents and will be a valuable resource for area buyers, sellers and developers."
Roos has sold more than $125 million in real estate over the course of his career and has earned respect as one of Savannah’s leading real estate professionals. Prior to joining Seabolt Real Estate, Roos was the #1 agent for 2020 at another local real estate firm. He has been recognized by RealTrends as one of the top 1.5% of all real estate agents nationwide in sales volume. During his career in New York City, Roos sold luxury real estate in Manhattan with Nest Seekers International and The Corcoran Group, transacting nearly $50 million in sales.
Originally from New York City, Roos moved to Savannah as a teenager and graduated from Savannah Country Day School before attending Armstrong State University (now Georgia Southern University), where he was a nationally ranked tennis player and earned a B.A. in Political Science. He attended graduate school at the University of South Carolina and is an extensive world traveler who has previously lived in both France and Estonia. He currently resides in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District and says he “loves being in the middle of the action, within walking distance to everything.”
