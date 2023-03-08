March 8, 2023 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the addition of Realtor® Tamelin Delli-Gatti to their team. With over 15 years in real estate marketing, Tamelin is thrilled to use her unique experience and perspective to now represent buyers and sellers in Beaufort County. Her motto: hospitality from contract to close.
Born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, Tamelin loves the Lowcountry and has a passion for telling the real estate story. She opened up a small real estate publishing company in 2008 and is currently publishing two real estate magazines. Her dedication to real estate is also shown in her personal life as she has had several real estate purchases of her own and built two custom homes. Tamelin worked on a real estate show for Charter Media back in 2006, hosted a real estate show on a local FOX affiliate in 2009 and worked in the Charleston film scene from 2013 - 2019 (on various TV shows and feature films). She currently resides in Seabrook, loves playing pickleball, hitting the sandbar and checking out restaurants & live music from Beaufort to Savannah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.