April 16, 2021 - Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company has announced that agent Tammie Bryan has joined its team of talented real estate professionals serving home buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding area.
“We’re very excited to welcome Tammie to our team,” said Melissa Stanford, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company. “Tammie’s unique experience and her hardworking and driven nature will help her provide exceptional service to her clients.”
As a Weichert agent, Bryan has access to in-depth training programs, the latest technology and the most powerful sales and marketing tools in the industry to help provide her clients the best possible real estate service.
Bryan has been in the real estate industry since 2019 and has a wide array of experience that’s translated well to her new career. For over 20 years, Bryan worked in the environmental science and management field, where some of her duties included conducting residential and commercial site assessments and property and safety inspections.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a master’s degree in environmental management.
Bryan was born in Connecticut and raised in South Carolina. She spent six years in Louisville, Kentucky before moving to Savannah in 2016.
Bryan, who’s a devoted wife and mother with two children, enjoys swimming, biking, playing the flute and gardening.
Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company is an independently owned and operated Weichert affiliate. The office serves Savannah and the surrounding area. For more information on Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company, located at 1116 East Montgomery Cross Road, Suite C/D in Savannah, contact Megan Kozlowski at 912-356-5533 or visit www.StanfordRealtyco.com.
