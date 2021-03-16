Tasheyana Harden

 Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Samoluk

March 16, 2021 - Savannah, Georgia native, Airman Tasheyana Harden, earned her basic interpretive historian qualification aboard USS Constitution, March 11.

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.
 
“Everything you want is on the other side of fear, earn it because you deserve it,” said Harden. 
 
Harden has served the Navy for five months and USS Constitution is her first duty station. Harden is a 2017 graduate of Luella High School. 
 
USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played acrucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
 
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
 
USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.

