March 16, 2021 - Savannah, Georgia native, Airman Tasheyana Harden, earned her basic interpretive historian qualification aboard USS Constitution, March 11.
TASHEYANA HARDEN selected to serve aboard oldest commissioned warship afloat, the USS Constitution
- By SN Katrina Mastrolia, USS Constitution Public Affairs
-
-
- 0
Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs, and all prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.
“Everything you want is on the other side of fear, earn it because you deserve it,” said Harden.
Harden has served the Navy for five months and USS Constitution is her first duty station. Harden is a 2017 graduate of Luella High School.
USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played acrucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
The active-duty sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history, maritime heritage, and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence.
USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.
- CRAE MESSER joins Forino Co. as new marketing coordinator
- TASHEYANA HARDEN selected to serve aboard oldest commissioned warship afloat, the USS Constitution
- CHRISTINA ANTHONY promoted as ExperCARE Occupational Medicine Coordinator and Downtown Clinic Lead
- CYNTHIA CRADDUCK appointed Managing Partner of Cecilia Russo Marketing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
40 Under 40AgribusinessBanking & FinanceBusiness BuzzzzzzzzBusiness EventsCEO ProfilesChambers of CommerceConstruction & BuildingCovid19Economic DevelopmentEducation & Career Dev.ElectionsEntertainment BusinessNews Features/SeriesHealth & HospitalsHospitality & TourismLawLocal Govts & PoliticsLocal Media & AgenciesManufacturingNational NewsNon-Profit OrganizationsPeople in the NewsPorts & TransportationResidential Real EstateRetail & Shopping CentersTechnology & InnovationWork Force Development
Upcoming Events
- Tried & True: A Classics Cocktail Class
- Savannah City Council Meeting
- Tybee Island City Council Meeting
- Port Wentworth City Council Meeting
- Chatham County Commission Meeting
- Garden City Council Meeting
- Pooler City Council Meeting
- Savannah City Council Meeting
- Tybee Island City Council Meeting
- Thunderbolt Council Meetings
Most Popular
Articles
- March 15 - Rep. Ron Stephens' Weekly Update
- March 15 - Jury trials to resume in Georgia
- March 12 - Southwest Airlines Announces Five New Routes to Savannah
- March 15 - Construction Ready Training Program Expands into Savannah in March
- March 12 - The Savannah Jaycees Announce 2021 Board of Directors
- March 12 - Appointments Available for Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Clinics Saturday, March 13 in Chatham County
- March 10 - COVID 19 vaccination criteria expands beginning March 15
- March 12 - Folkston Fire ruled arson
- CYNTHIA CRADDUCK appointed Managing Partner of Cecilia Russo Marketing
- ROBERT E. JAMES named Chairman of the St. Joseph’s/Candler Board of Trustees
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.