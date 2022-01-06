January 6, 2022 - Parker’s – a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader that’s currently featured on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – recently hired industry leader Ted Sadowski III as Vice President of Operations. In his new position, Sadowski is responsible for overseeing all aspects of Parker’s retail store operations, leading and motivating team members, optimizing operational processes and systems, serving as a brand ambassador and enhancing productivity as well as customer service.
Sadowski brings more than 20 years of strategic leadership and talent development experience in the retail service sector to his new position at Parker’s. Before joining Parker’s, Sadowski served as the Director of Operations at QuickChek Corporation, where he oversaw the performance of 80 stores and 2,700 associates. Earlier in his career, he worked as the District Leader of Operations for QuickChek Corporation, Store Team Leader at Target and General Store Manager at The Home Depot in the metro New York area.
“Ted is a stellar addition to our accomplished team who brings invaluable experience leading people, achieving ambitious goals and supporting innovation, technology and excellence,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “He's a strategic thinker who shares our commitment to being a people-first company and exceeding customer expectations.”
Originally from Sweet Valley, Pa., Sadowski earned a B.A. in Human Resources, Management and Marketing from DeSales University as well as an M.A. in Administrative Leadership from the University of Oklahoma. He also has a graduate certificate in Organizational Leadership from the University of Oklahoma and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Certificate from the University of South Florida.
