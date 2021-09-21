September 21, 2021 - The slogan at The Landings Company is, “We’re more than realtors. We’re neighbors.” And the two newest additions to the team can also say, “We’re family.”
The Landings Company, the homeowner association-owned real estate company of The Landings on Skidaway Island, recently announced the two newest realtors – Christy Johns and Amy Blevins – who will join forces with their husbands to bring their knowledge of real estate and passion for the island to their clients.
While new to home sales, Johns is not new to The Landings real estate. A resident since 2005, Johns has worked alongside her husband Matthew in their construction business, Matthew Johns Construction, since 2007. From assisting clients during the building process to overseeing numerous renovations and facilitating the particulars of custom home builds, her passion for real estate is apparent. Johns’ deep real estate and construction knowledge, and her love of The Landings, make for a perfect fit as a realtor with The Landings Company.
Johns was raised in the suburbs of Atlanta and graduated from the University of Georgia with a BBA from The Terry College of Business. When not at work, she enjoys spending time with her husband and their two young sons. She enjoys flipping houses, traveling for UGA football games, going to church, the beach and watching her boys play sports. An active supporter of CURE Childhood Cancer, she serves as The Landings Neighborhood Captain during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Johns family are Landings Club members and enjoy The Landings Carefree Boat Club.
After previously retiring from her business career, Blevins is now teaming up with her realtor husband Alan Blevins to take on new challenges together as a family team of Blevins and Blevins at The Landings Company. Her resume boasts an impressive business background in highly competitive service industries, such as American Express, Wachovia, and the Marshes of Skidaway Island where she’s earned nationwide accomplishments including top-producing sales, marketing and talent manager. She’s an analytical, logical and creative problem solver who also infuses fun and whimsy along the way. She focuses on making good things happen for other people – an ideal quality for a real estate professional.
Amy Blevins is on the membership board for the Landings Club, The Savannah Book Festival and has held many active positions in the community. Her trademark helping hand has proven doing the right thing for others will lead to the best outcome for all.
For more information on The Landings Company team, visit thelandings.com/meet-the-team.
