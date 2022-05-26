May 26, 2022 - Parker's, a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader, recently hired Thomas Rutledge to support the company’s growth and continued expansion across coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
As the Director of Construction at Parker’s, Thomas Rutledge oversees the company’s construction department and plays a key role in the future growth of Parker’s and Parker’s Kitchen retail stores. Rutledge brings 15 years of experience in convenience store construction development to his new position at Parker’s. Before joining Parker’s, he served as the Project Manager for Wawa, Inc. for over a decade, where he managed all aspects of construction activities and spearheaded the development of a diesel program.
Earlier in his career, Rutledge worked as a Project Manager for Green Mountain Construction in San Antonio, Texas and D’Astuto Construction in Bellmawr, N.J. An accomplished project manager, he is the recipient of multiple Dale Carnegie Certificates of Achievement. Originally from Philadelphia, Rutledge attended Gloucester County College in Sewell, N.J. and holds OSHA and Xerxes Underground Tank certifications. He recently relocated to Richmond Hill, Ga. from Palm Harbor, Fla. and is based at the Parker’s corporate headquarters in Savannah, Ga.
Learn more at www.parkerskitchen.com.
