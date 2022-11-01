November 1, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the hiring of experienced Realtor and Savannah native, Tommy D. Reese. As Real Estate Advisor, he will assist buyers and sellers in Savannah and the surrounding areas, as he has for the last 13 years.
Tommy has worked in the construction, real estate and development industry his whole life. Most recently as a Realtor at another Savannah area boutique firm. A third generation Savannahian, Tommy brings extensive local knowledge and a love for all things Savannah– especially real estate.
