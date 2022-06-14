June 14, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the recent addition of Tommy Sheppard to their South Carolina team.
As a current Information Science student at the University of Maryland, Tommy is excited to be spending his Summer in the Lowcountry working as an Administrative and Marketing Assistant in our Beaufort office. Outside of Tommy’s regular front office duties, he will be assisting our incredible marketing team with their daily tasks and long term initiatives.
In addition to obtaining a Bloomberg Terminal Certification, Tommy has previous experience working for Wealthspire Advisory, Morgan Stanley, and most recently, Summerall Custom Construction in Beaufort. Following his graduation next year, Tommy has plans to work in the Finance Sector.
For more information, visit www.baystreetrealtygroup.com.
