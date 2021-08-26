August 26, 2021 - MarineMax Savannah recently announced Tye Munn as the new Marina Manager at MarineMax Savannah Bend Marina.
“This is a dream come true. I’ve been in the customer service industry for years and pride myself on going above the typical attention and service. After transitioning to the marine industry, I fully embraced my love of boats and being by the water. I’ve been close to the staff and clients of Savannah Bend Marina, and now I’m proud to be a part of the family,” Tye explains. “I look forward to bringing this Marina into a new era of service and attention. Customers will become friends, and they should be able to call me for anything!”
Tye has played a crucial role in the success of the Marina even before officially joining the MarineMax team last fall. He facilitated the Marina as a vendor, has operated his own business in the Marine Industry for 15 years, and successfully managed restaurants in the Savannah area.
Many Marina members know him to be a person who is passionate about being on the water and has been quoted on several occasions that he feels as though The Savannah Bend Marina has always felt like home.
For more information, visit marinemax.com/stores/savannah.
