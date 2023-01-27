January 27, 2023 - Vanessa Lehnen is an accomplished, analytical human resources business partner who recently joined Parker’s as the Leader of Talent Acquisition. In her new position, Lehnen is responsible for Parker’s recruiting strategies and oversees the recruiting team. She serves as a trusted liaison and advisor to the company’s leadership team and implements Talent Acquisition, diversity and inclusion initiatives as well as culture and engagement strategies that attract best-in-class associates, increase organizational effectiveness and leverage competitive advantage to accelerate growth.
Prior to joining Parker’s, Lehnen served as the Talent Acquisition Business Partner for Goodwill Southeast Georgia; worked at CitiTrends recruiting department in Savannah, Ga.; and served as a Diversity Specialist and Recruiter for ATL Search Group in Atlanta. Originally from Colombia, she started her career working in Human Resource roles for several Colombian government organizations. She earned a B.A. in Mass Communications from the Universidad Del Sinú in Colombia and a Master of Professional Studies in Human Resources and Employment Relations with a concentration in Analytics and Artificial Intelligence from Pennsylvania State University.
