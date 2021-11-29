November 29, 2021 - Sterling Seacrest Pritchard has announced the hire of Warren Wright as a Client Advisor based in the company’s Savannah office where he will concentrate on employee benefits.
“We are excited to have Warren Wright join our Savannah Sterling Seacrest Pritchard team,” says Partner Mark Wilcox. “Warren brings knowledge and experience in the Employee Benefits arena and will continue our mission to provide strategic guidance and cost saving solutions to our clients.”
Prior to joining Sterling Seacrest Pritchard, Warren was an Account Director at Gallagher in their Jacksonville office. In his previous role, he worked to originate new business and serve them in the health and wellness area.
Warren graduated with a BBA in Risk Management and Insurance from the University of Georgia. He will complete his continued education as a Certified Self-Funding Specialist in 2022.
Warren is an active member of the Jacksonville Bulldog Club and a previous member of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).
For more information, visit www.sspins.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.