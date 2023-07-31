July 31, 2023 - Step One Automotive Group, a multi-state automotive group with 23 dealerships, has announced that Weslyn Mahogany Bowers joined the team as their Georgia Marketing Manager for their four regional stores. Bowers will be responsible for maintaining community partnerships, hiring and training department employees, managing existing and creating new marketing campaigns along with being the brand representative across regional storefronts.

“We knew finding a replacement for Maja Ciric would be a challenge and we were looking for someone with similar strength in their marketing skills and non-profit connections. Hiring Mahogany was an easy choice because of her strong local presence, marketing background and an established relationship with our existing community partners,” shared Step One Social Media Manager Chelsea Simpson. “Mahogany’s established presence will help build Step One Automotive’s growing brand.”

