July 31, 2023 - Step One Automotive Group, a multi-state automotive group with 23 dealerships, has announced that Weslyn Mahogany Bowers joined the team as their Georgia Marketing Manager for their four regional stores. Bowers will be responsible for maintaining community partnerships, hiring and training department employees, managing existing and creating new marketing campaigns along with being the brand representative across regional storefronts.
“We knew finding a replacement for Maja Ciric would be a challenge and we were looking for someone with similar strength in their marketing skills and non-profit connections. Hiring Mahogany was an easy choice because of her strong local presence, marketing background and an established relationship with our existing community partners,” shared Step One Social Media Manager Chelsea Simpson. “Mahogany’s established presence will help build Step One Automotive’s growing brand.”
Bowers is tasked with community brand awareness, relaying information directly to upper management and department employees regarding budgets and daily procedures, creating and overseeing the implementation of marketing campaigns to promote business products and services, promoting the brand and or products of the business to new customers and maintaining a good relationship with existing customers while maximizing profits while maintaining strong public relations and brand image their four stores located in Savannah and Brunswick.
“As a Savannah native and first year graduate of Savannah Arts Academy I am excited to join Step One Automotive," said Bowers. "I bring 11 years of experience of being an on air personality with Clear Channel Communications and the founder of Blessings In A Book Bag for 13 years. My focus is to maintain and grow our community partnerships while empowering lives through smarter and easier ways of accessing mobility."
