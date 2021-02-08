February 8, 2021 - Weichert, Realtors® – Coastal Properties recently announced the addition of Whitney Scott to their real estate team. Whitney will be working out of the Savannah office.
Whitney Scott is a native of Savannah, Georgia. Whitney is a product of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System. She attended and graduated from Herschel V. Jenkins High School in the Class of 2008. Whitney was raised in the heart of Savannah, the Eastside, Midtown. After high school, she attended Georgia State University in Atlanta, Georgia where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a concentration in Public Health. Whitney has gained customer service as well as business and project management experience throughout her career experiences. She has a wealth of knowledge in leadership and service arenas which are attributes that shape her daily living.
At a young age, it was instilled in Whitney to love her community and to always take care of the people in it. Although she moved away from Savannah for 10 years, her loyalty to this community has moved her to return to live out her dream of helping others meet their goal of homeownership. Her ambition and passion to excel will push her to lobby for her prospective clients to assist them in this achievement.
Whitney enjoys spending time with family, DIY projects, and traveling. She has a gift for servicing others and will take pride in being able to assist others in obtaining their real estate goals.
Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties is the third largest Weichert affiliate in the nation. The company has offices in Hilton Head, Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie/Sun City and Savannah.
For more information about Weichert, Realtors® - Coastal Properties, contact Joe or Karen Ryan at 843-341-3700 or visit www.weichertcp.com.
