August 25, 2022 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Bay Street Realty Group has announced the hiring of William Cunningham as Realtor. In this role, he'll be guiding homebuyers and sellers through their experience, analyzing market trends and working closely to guide them every step of the way.
Cunningham is no stranger to the real estate world, he has served as Executive Assistant to leading Broker, Heather Booth for the past year. With a passion for the industry and excitement to take his career to the next level, Cunningham recently received his real estate license. A graduate from the University of Kentucky, he holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Integrated Strategic Communications and a minor in English (Graduated December '21).
