June 21, 2023 - Colliers | Savannah has announced the hiring of Winston Fox as Research Analyst. Fox was previously a market analyst at Bull Realty in Atlanta and is a graduate of the University of Georgia where he majored in finance.
In his new role, Fox will closely collaborate with the entire brokerage team, utilizing his background in research and financial analysis to ensure the highest standards in delivering market information to current and prospective clients.
