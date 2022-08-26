August 26, 2022 - Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company has announced the addition of Xavier Israel to its team of real estate agents.Israel will serve home buyers and sellers in the Historic District, Victorian District, Ardsley Park, Eastside, Midtown, Metropolitan, and surrounding areas with all their real estate needs.
“We are very excited to welcome Xavier to our team,” said Melissa Stanford, broker/owner of Weichert, Realtors® - Stanford & Company. “His experience in the real estate industry and knowledge of our area’s market will be great assets when working with his clients.”
