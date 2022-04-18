April 18, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit will continue requiring passengers on CAT vehicles to wear masks through early May to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, as required by the Transportation Security Administration.
On April 13, the TSA announced that the federal face mask requirement for all transportation networks, including public transportation, will be extended through May 3. The mask requirement had been scheduled to expire on April 18.
CAT customers without a mask can get one from an operator and also get one at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 West Oglethorpe Avenue.
