April 21, 2023 - J.C. Lewis Ford Pooler will host a grand opening event on May 8, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. to celebrate its newly constructed, state-of-the-art, solar-powered dealership and Quick Lane® Tire and Auto Center. Community members are invited to attend and will have an opportunity to tour the new facility. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, various community business leaders and officials will also be recognized in appreciation for their role during the construction process.
J.C. Lewis Ford, Georgia’s oldest Ford dealer, has opened the Pooler Ford Place, a new 53,000-square-foot facility, located at 501 Memorial Blvd, Pooler, GA, 31322. The structure features 176 energy-saving solar panels and will become one of the first Elite-certified Ford dealers. The location is one of only two new dealership locations approved by Ford Motor Co. in over 20 years and is also on pace to become one of the first Ford-certified elite dealer to be built, making a tremendous impact for the future.
