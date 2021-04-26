April 26, 2021 - Enmarket, the progressive and ever-growing chain of convenience stores based in Savannah, opened its first store in Jesup on April 23.
The Jesup store at 291 North 1st St. becomes the chain’s 129th location and second new-to-market store opening this calendar year. It is the fourth store built to Enmarket’s latest building prototype, a standardized design which makes it possible for the fast-growing chain to put new stores into service quickly.
“We are excited to bring Jesup and Wayne County the quality and convenience we’ve been providing elsewhere throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina,” said Enmarket President and CEO Brett Giesick. “The new store will offer a full array of fuel options, our Eatery with freshly prepared food for all three dayparts, Mooz frozen yogurt, and the convenience of paying at the pump or scan-and-go inside with the new Enmarket app.”
