April 7, 2023 - April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Department of Driver Services’ (DDS) Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program (GMSP) is encouraging drivers and motorcyclists to steer clear of distractions and pay attention to the road. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) latest distracted driving report, in 2020, 3,142 people were killed and 324,652 people were injured in distraction-affected motor vehicle crashes. Defined as an any activity that could divert a person’s attention away from the primary task of driving, distracted driving not only endangers the safety of the driver, but their passengers and bystanders on the roads as well. 

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) estimates on average, nine (9) people are killed every day in distraction-affected motor vehicle crashes in the United States. The most alarming distraction trend has become cellphone-related usage while operating a vehicle.  The average time your eyes are off the road while texting is five (5) seconds, the same amount of time to drive the length of a football field at 55 mph. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.