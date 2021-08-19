August 19, 2021 - Parker’s, a nationally acclaimed convenience store company and food service leader that was named the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, has been included on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the sixth time. The Inc. 5000 list recognizes the top 0.07% of all private companies in the U.S. in terms of growth.
Inc. officially released the complete list of honorees earlier today and will recognize the winners in the September 2021 issue of the magazine and at the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, which will be held on October 19-20, 2021 in Miami, Dallas and Los Angeles.
Once again, Parker’s joins top U.S. companies on the Inc. 5000 list. To earn a spot on the highly competitive annual list, companies needed to achieve significant revenue and human resources growth between 2017 and 2020.
“It takes grit and determination to reach this milestone in any year, but you’ve done it during one of the hardest milestones we’ve ever endured as a country,” Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk told the winners in a special video message. “Not only have you managed to survive, but you have thrived – and that’s truly inspiring.”
Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker – who opened the first Parker’s store in Midway, Ga. in 1976 and has led the company through an ambitious expansion strategy over the past decade – credits a stellar team and loyal customers with helping the company achieve this landmark achievement, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The past 18 months have been incredibly challenging, but our hard-working team members and our loyal customers have helped make Parker’s a smarter, better and more resilient company,” said Parker. “We’re truly humbled to be honored, for the sixth time, as one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies, offering exceptional customer service, state-of-the-art technology and award-winning, Southern-inspired food to our customers 365 days a year.”
Headquartered in Savannah, Ga., Parker’s owns and operates 70 stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina and is in the middle of a $50 million expansion into the Charleston, S.C. market. Visit www.parkerskitchen.com for more information.
