August 2, 2021 - Parker’s was recently voted one of America’s Best Gas Station Brands in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for the second consecutive year. All of the 2021 winners, including Parker’s, are currently featured on 10Best.com.
Parker’s was named the #6 Gas Station Brand in the U.S., alongside other top brands including Kwik Trip, Casey’s, Hy-Vee, Rutter’s, Sheetz, Love’s Travel Stops, QuikTrip, Buc-ee’s and Maverik. In 2020, Parker’s was ranked #8 on the list.
“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized for the second time by USA TODAY readers as one of the nation’s top convenience store companies,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “This recognition is truly a testament to the exceptional efforts of our hard-working team members and to our loyal customers, who have supported us for 45 years.”
The contest began in June 2021 with 20 convenience store brands curated by 10Best editors and national travel experts. The finalists were chosen for their ability to meet and exceed the expectations of today’s convenience store customers, who are looking for more than just fuel. They also value hot meal offerings, fresh coffee, clean restrooms, impressive snack selections and exceptional customer service. Members of the public had the opportunity to vote for their favorite brand, narrowing the list to the top 10 convenience store companies in the country.
Since its founding in 1976, Parker’s has grown from a one-store operation in Midway, Ga. to an award-winning company with state-of-the-art convenience stores located throughout Georgia and South Carolina, serving delicious, award-winning Southern-inspired Parker’s Kitchen food that’s made from scratch on-site. Parker’s was recently named the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year, which is the convenience store industry’s highest honor. The company also earned a 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, which is presented to the top 10% of restaurants across the United States.
Currently celebrating its 45th anniversary, Parker’s has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for five years and has been honored by Food and Wine as one of America’s Best Convenience Stores, by The Shelby Report as the Southeast Retailer of the Year and by Convenience Store News as the Foodservice Leader of the Year. Visit parkerskitchen.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.