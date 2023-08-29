August 29, 2023 - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is working with Chatham County, the City of Savannah, and the Chatham Emergency Management Agency as Hurricane Idalia could bring potential impacts to our area.
Chatham Area Transit will suspend all operations on Wednesday, Aug. 30, including fixed-route, paratransit, DOT, and the Savannah Belles Ferry, and will monitor for Thursday.
