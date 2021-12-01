Chatham Area Transit

December 1, 2021 - 

The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run will impact Chatham Area Transit’s bus operations on Saturday, Dec. 4. Some buses will be rerouted and there will be delays due to the race.

The re-routes from the downtown Joe Murray River, Jr. Intermodal Center will begin as early as 6 a.m.

CAT’s Savannah Belles Ferry will operate its regular schedule.

A list of the impacted routes and stops is posted below and can be found online at catchacat.org.

3 West Chatham and 3B Augusta

Missed Inbound Stop - Nearest alternative stop

Louisville & Stiles (EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB

Louisville & Rothwell (EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB)

Louisville & Boundary ((EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB)

MLK & Liberty (NE) – Transit Center (610 West Oglethorpe)

 

Missed Outbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop

MLK & Turner (SB) – Transit Center

MLK & Liberty – Transit Center

Louisville & Rothwell (WB) – Augusta Ave & East Lathrop

Louisville & Stiles (WB) – Augusta Ave & East Lathrop

 

4 Barnard

Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop

MLK & Liberty – Montgomery & Wayne (NB)

 

Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop

Liberty & Whitaker (EB) – Transit Center

Whitaker & Jones (SB) – Transit Center

 

10 East Savannah

Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop

Oglethorpe & Bull – Oglethorpe & Abercorn

 

Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop

Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center

 

17 Silk Hope

Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop

MLK &Turner – Transit Center

MLK & Liberty – Transit Center

 

25 Westlake

Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop

MLK & Turner – Transit Center

MLK & Liberty – Transit Center

 

27 Waters

Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop

Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center

Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center

 

Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative

Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center 

28 Waters

Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop

Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center

Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center

Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative

Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center

31 Skidaway

Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop

Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center

Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center

Forsyth Dot Loop

Missed stop – Nearest alternative stop

Whitaker & Broughton – Bryan & Bull

Whitaker & Liberty – Bryan & Bull

