December 1, 2021 -
The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run will impact Chatham Area Transit’s bus operations on Saturday, Dec. 4. Some buses will be rerouted and there will be delays due to the race.
The re-routes from the downtown Joe Murray River, Jr. Intermodal Center will begin as early as 6 a.m.
CAT’s Savannah Belles Ferry will operate its regular schedule.
A list of the impacted routes and stops is posted below and can be found online at catchacat.org.
3 West Chatham and 3B Augusta
Missed Inbound Stop - Nearest alternative stop
Louisville & Stiles (EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB
Louisville & Rothwell (EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB)
Louisville & Boundary ((EB) – Augusta & East Lathrop (EB)
MLK & Liberty (NE) – Transit Center (610 West Oglethorpe)
Missed Outbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop
MLK & Turner (SB) – Transit Center
MLK & Liberty – Transit Center
Louisville & Rothwell (WB) – Augusta Ave & East Lathrop
Louisville & Stiles (WB) – Augusta Ave & East Lathrop
4 Barnard
Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop
MLK & Liberty – Montgomery & Wayne (NB)
Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
Liberty & Whitaker (EB) – Transit Center
Whitaker & Jones (SB) – Transit Center
10 East Savannah
Missed Inbound Stop – Nearest alternative stop
Oglethorpe & Bull – Oglethorpe & Abercorn
Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center
17 Silk Hope
Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
MLK &Turner – Transit Center
MLK & Liberty – Transit Center
25 Westlake
Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
MLK & Turner – Transit Center
MLK & Liberty – Transit Center
27 Waters
Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center
Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center
Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative
Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center
28 Waters
Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center
Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center
Missed Outbound stop – Nearest alternative
Oglethorpe & Jefferson – Transit Center
31 Skidaway
Missed Inbound stop – Nearest alternative stop
Oglethorpe & Bull – Transit Center
Oglethorpe & Barnard – Transit Center
Forsyth Dot Loop
Missed stop – Nearest alternative stop
Whitaker & Broughton – Bryan & Bull
Whitaker & Liberty – Bryan & Bull
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.