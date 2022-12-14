December 14, 2022 - Chatham Area Transit (CAT) reinstated the route 4 Barnard following temporary service modifications on Monday, Dec. 12.
Route 4 services the Walmart on Montgomery Cross Rd., Chatham Plaza, and the Savannah Summit.
The route will run Monday – Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with no service on holidays.
The route was temporarily suspended in October due to low ridership, and bus operator shortages.
CAT CEO, Faye DiMassimo said, “Adding the route 4 back into rotation is keeping our promise to our communities across Chatham County.
We are thrilled to be able to yet again have the opportunity to provide reliable service for those who need public transportation the most.”
Since the start of the temporary service modifications, CAT has hired 13 new operators (9 Paratransit, 4 Fixed-Route).
CAT continues to aggressively hire to fill open positions by partnering with the Georgia Department of Labor and by holding weekly job fairs every Friday at CAT Central.
To see the Route 4 Barnard schedule, click here: https://www.catchacat.org/current-schedules/
To see open positions, click here: https://www.catchacat.org/about-cat/cat-careers/
