December 4, 2020 - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will close the ramp from I-516 eastbound to I-16 eastbound (Exit 5) from Dec. 18, 2020 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at 5 a.m. The closure is necessary for preparations in advance of widening the I-16 EB bridge over I-516. Traffic will be detoured to the Chatham Parkway exit (Exit 162) for I-16 eastbound access.
Motorists traveling on I-516 eastbound should continue onto I-16 westbound and exit at Chatham Parkway (Exit 162). Motorists should turn right onto Chatham Parkway, then left onto I-16 eastbound.
Exact time may change due to weather conditions. Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app.
For additional project information, visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/BS/Projects/SpecialProjects/1695Improvement
