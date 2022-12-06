December 6, 2022 - Sheltair Aviation has announced the opening of its new 30,000 square foot hangar at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport. The multi-million-dollar investment will enhance Sheltair SAV’s award-winning FBO services while fulfilling the growing need for additional aircraft storage in the area.  

“At Sheltair we are focused on investing in new facilities to better serve the general aviation industry across our network,” said Todd Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of Sheltair. “This hangar expansion will allow us to accommodate Savannah’s growing business sector while actively participating in the long-term economic development of the airport and the community.” 

