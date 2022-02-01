February 1, 2022 - Parker’s recently opened its newest Parker’s Kitchen location at the intersection of Hwy. 278 and Mathews Drive on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Strategically located at Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head Island’s north end, the newest Parker’s Kitchen offers a delicious selection of the company’s award-winning, Southern-style, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Parker’s Kitchen food is prepared fresh on-site and handcrafted by local chefs who take pride in cooking for the communities where they live and work. The latest Parker’s Kitchen is the company’s 71st retail store and is the second store on Hilton Head Island, S.C. and the 30th store in South Carolina.
“We’re thrilled to expand our presence on Hilton Head Island, S.C. to meet the demand for Parker’s Kitchen food, fuel and other essential items,” said Parker’s founder and CEO Greg Parker. “Our new location at Sea Turtle Marketplace may be the most attractive store we’ve ever built over the past 46 years. We created a striking architectural design that marries Lowcountry vernacular architecture with Hilton Head-specific materials to create something the entire community can be very proud of supporting.”
The newest Parker’s Kitchen on Hilton Head Island, S.C. offers popular grab-and-go options as well as a hot bar with signature items like never-frozen, antibiotic-free, double-breaded Southern Fried Chicken Tenders and savory mac ‘n’ cheese. The store also offers a complete menu of breakfast offerings, from egg casserole to sausage, egg and cheese biscuits. Additional highlights include the Spicy Chicken Tender Sandwich, fresh-made salads, chicken salad sandwiches, gourmet coffee, freshly brewed sweet tea, lemonade, 28-degree beer, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice, fuel and a wide range of convenience items.
Learn more at www.parkerskitchen.com.
