February 13, 2023 - Georgia gas price average continues to decline at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.25 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday's state average is 9 cents less than a week ago, 28 cents more than a month ago, and 8 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $48.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying at least $1.00 less to fill up at the pump compared to a year ago.
“Georgians may have a little more in their wallets as Valentine’s Day approaches,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA-The Auto Club Group spokeswoman. “If gas demand and crude oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices dip this week.”
